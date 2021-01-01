Bruits Confus 059

Saison 4, Épisode 11

Introduction : 59, émission inclassable



A Minor Forest – Erik’s Budding Romance, Inindependance, 1998, Thrill Jockey



Hikashu – モデル = Model, ヒカシュー* ‎– ヒカシュー, 1980, Eastworld



Swell Maps – Harmony in your bathroom, A trip to marineville, 1979, Rough Trade

Séquence Underground : Mundo Estrella, focus sur l’underground espagnol



All Leather – Staring Down The Minister’s Snout, When I Grow Up, I Wanna Fuck Like A Girl, 2010, Dim Mak Records



Picore – Valores fuera, Si no olvido bien, 2016, Repetidor

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cymbale / Ana – synthé / Sylvain – émission / Papi – multi-effet

Wire – The 15th, 154, 1979, Harvest

Birdsongs of the Mesozoic – I Don’t Need No Crystal Ball , Faultline, 1989, Cuneiform Records

Séquence Vortex : ∅

Sereias – Puta de Deus, O país a arder, 2019, Lovers & Lollypops

The Fall – Rowche Rumble, Rowche Rumble / In My Area 7″, 1979, Step-Forward Records

Uzi – Underneath, Sleep Asylum, 1986, Homestead Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg

Réalisation : Alex Papi

