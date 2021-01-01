Bruits Confus 059

Introduction : 59, émission inclassable
A Minor Forest – Erik’s Budding Romance, Inindependance, 1998, Thrill Jockey
Hikashu – モデル = Model, ヒカシュー* – ヒカシュー, 1980, Eastworld
Swell Maps – Harmony in your bathroom, A trip to marineville, 1979, Rough Trade
Séquence Underground : Mundo Estrella, focus sur l’underground espagnol
All Leather – Staring Down The Minister’s Snout, When I Grow Up, I Wanna Fuck Like A Girl, 2010, Dim Mak Records
Picore – Valores fuera, Si no olvido bien, 2016, Repetidor
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cymbale / Ana – synthé / Sylvain – émission / Papi – multi-effet
Wire – The 15th, 154, 1979, Harvest
Birdsongs of the Mesozoic – I Don’t Need No Crystal Ball , Faultline, 1989, Cuneiform Records
Séquence Vortex : ∅
Sereias – Puta de Deus, O país a arder, 2019, Lovers & Lollypops
The Fall – Rowche Rumble, Rowche Rumble / In My Area 7″, 1979, Step-Forward Records
Uzi – Underneath, Sleep Asylum, 1986, Homestead Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg
Réalisation : Alex Papi