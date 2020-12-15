Bruits Confus 055

Saison 4, Épisode 7

Introduction : Bruits Confus sans guitare.



Holy Fuck – Super Inuit (Live), LP, 2007, XL Recordings / Young Turks



I N S T I T U T R I C E – Cantabrica, Cohortes, 2020, Unjenesaisquoi



György Ligeti – Hungarian rock ( Chaconne), 1978, Ed Schott, WDR Radio

Séquence Underground : la Musique sans guitare



Cop Shoot Cop – Triumphal Theme, Headkick Facsimile, 1989, Subvert Entertainment / Supernatural Organization



Tigran Hamasyan – Red Hail, Aratta Rebirth : Red Hail, 2009, Plus Loin Music

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – guitare / Val – truc / Flo – truc / Sophie – truc / Papi – multi-effet

Le Singe Blanc – Melotrou, Le Singe Blanc, 2015, Les Disques De La Face Cachée, Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu?, Whosbrain Records, Red Wig, Aredje, Musica Per Organi Caldi

Child Abuse – www.nyc.gov-site-finance-pay-now-pay, Imaginary Enemy, 2019, Skin Graft

Séquence Vortex : Peintre de Lettres – Carpal Tunnel vendredi 18.12 ; Saxophone : Philippe Lemoine + François Wong / Chromb! concert en ligne depuis le periscope, le 12 decembre à 18h30 depuis la page dur et doux de facebook



Miët – Anophecy, Stumbling, Climbing, Nesting, 2019, Ici D’Ailleurs

Deux Boules Vanilles – Sauce Trippy,Tutty Frutti, 2015, SK records, Gnougn Records, Et mon cul cest du tofu?

Big Business – Always Never Know When To Quit, ‎Quadruple Single, 2011, Gold Metal Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Florian Lejeune

Réalisation : Alex Papi

