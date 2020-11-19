Bruits Confus 053

Saison 4, Épisode 5

Introduction : ça faisait 3 semaines, on n’en pouvait plus.



Chevreuil – Bacteria, Sport, 2001, Sickroom Records/Ruminance



Saetia – Notres Langues Nous Trompent, A Retrospective, 2001, Level Plane Records



The Screamers – 122 Hours of Fear Part One, Demos 1777-78, 2013, Sob

Séquence Underground : interview de Julien Fernandez (Chevreuil, Passe-Montagne, Africantape, CMPTR STDNTS, etc)



Thighpaulsandra – Home Butt Club, I, Thighpaulsandra, 2001, Eskaton



Ned – Ain’t No Jay of Bee, Bon Sauvage, 2011, Africantape

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – batterie midi / Gabriele – cloche / Sylvain – interview / Ana – mini-key / Papi – multi-effet

Charlemagne Palestine – Open-Closing, In-Mid-Air (Golden 3), 2003, Alga Marghen

Cudevaso – Kurwa, Trying to fuck you, 2009, A Regueifa Netlabel

Séquence Vortex : Ø



Cocteau Twins – Shallow then Halo, Garlands, 1982, 4AD

Drose – The Man, Boy Man Machine, 2019, CMPTR STDNTS

Charles Bronson – Standing In Front of Bulldog Records, Youth Attack!, 1997, Lengua Armada Discos

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frebourg

Réalisation : Sebastien Geli

Featuring : Alex Papi

