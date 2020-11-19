Bruits Confus 053

Introduction : ça faisait 3 semaines, on n’en pouvait plus.
Chevreuil – Bacteria, Sport, 2001, Sickroom Records/Ruminance
Saetia – Notres Langues Nous Trompent, A Retrospective, 2001, Level Plane Records
The Screamers – 122 Hours of Fear Part One, Demos 1777-78, 2013, Sob
Séquence Underground : interview de Julien Fernandez (Chevreuil, Passe-Montagne, Africantape, CMPTR STDNTS, etc)
Thighpaulsandra – Home Butt Club, I, Thighpaulsandra, 2001, Eskaton
Ned – Ain’t No Jay of Bee, Bon Sauvage, 2011, Africantape
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – batterie midi / Gabriele – cloche / Sylvain – interview / Ana – mini-key / Papi – multi-effet
Charlemagne Palestine – Open-Closing, In-Mid-Air (Golden 3), 2003, Alga Marghen
Cudevaso – Kurwa, Trying to fuck you, 2009, A Regueifa Netlabel
Séquence Vortex : Ø
Cocteau Twins – Shallow then Halo, Garlands, 1982, 4AD
Drose – The Man, Boy Man Machine, 2019, CMPTR STDNTS
Charles Bronson – Standing In Front of Bulldog Records, Youth Attack!, 1997, Lengua Armada Discos
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frebourg
Réalisation : Sebastien Geli
Featuring : Alex Papi