Bruits Confus 052

Introduction : Bruits Confus pendant le couvre-feu
Harry Partch – The Lost Kid, Delusion Of The Fury / A Ritual Of Dream And Delusion, 1971, Columbia Masterworks
Ground Zero – Rush Capture of the Revolutionary Opera 1, Revolutionary Pekinese Opera 1.28, 1996, ReR Megacorp
Séquence Underground : la proximité entre les musiques indépendantes et noise et les musiques dites savantes
Caroliner Rainbow Hernia Milk Queen - Railroad With Crutches, Rear End Hernia Puppet Show, 1985, BullsHit
Jad Fair And Daniel Johnston – It’s Spooky, It’s Spooky, 1989, 50 Skidillion Watts Records
Séquence Improvisation : Mercredi 28 Octobre – Peintre de Lettres – CARPAL TUNNEL – Fa’ Cesario, Sean Drewry / Vendredi 23 Octobre – Leda Atomica – EMWEWME
Sun City Girls – Get to Nonya, Severed Finger With a Wedding Ring, 2000, Abduction
Séquence Vortex : Samedi 17 Octobre 2020, SOMA Marseille, Méryll Ampe · Terrine · Chicaloyoh / Expo Feride Boz « Bain de Bouche » Asile 404 / Mercredi 14, Peintre de Lettres, CARPAL TUNNEL: Cécile COLLET et Rémi DENIS
Slowdive – Avalyn I, Slowdive (EP), 1990, Creation
Whitehouse – Erector, Erector, 1981, Come Organisation
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart
Réalisation : Alex Papi