Bruits Confus 052

Saison 4, Épisode 4

Introduction : Bruits Confus pendant le couvre-feu



Harry Partch – The Lost Kid, Delusion Of The Fury / A Ritual Of Dream And Delusion, 1971, Columbia Masterworks



Ground Zero – Rush Capture of the Revolutionary Opera 1, Revolutionary Pekinese Opera 1.28, 1996, ReR Megacorp



Séquence Underground : la proximité entre les musiques indépendantes et noise et les musiques dites savantes

Caroliner Rainbow Hernia Milk Queen ‎- Railroad With Crutches, Rear End Hernia Puppet Show, 1985, BullsHit



Jad Fair And Daniel Johnston – It’s Spooky, It’s Spooky, 1989, 50 Skidillion Watts Records

Séquence Improvisation : Mercredi 28 Octobre – Peintre de Lettres – CARPAL TUNNEL – Fa’ Cesario, Sean Drewry / Vendredi 23 Octobre – Leda Atomica – EMWEWME

Sun City Girls – Get to Nonya, Severed Finger With a Wedding Ring, 2000, Abduction

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 17 Octobre 2020, SOMA Marseille, Méryll Ampe · Terrine · Chicaloyoh / Expo Feride Boz « Bain de Bouche » Asile 404 / Mercredi 14, Peintre de Lettres, CARPAL TUNNEL: Cécile COLLET et Rémi DENIS



Slowdive – Avalyn I, Slowdive (EP), 1990, Creation

Whitehouse – Erector, Erector, 1981, Come Organisation

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi

