Bruits Confus 051

Saison 4, Épisode 3

Introduction : Bruits Confus vend son âme au diable



Faust – Picnic On A Frozen River, So Far, 1972, Polydor



Rhys Chatham – Guitar Trio, Die Donnergötter, 1987, Dossier



Faraquet – The View from This Tower, The View from This Tower, 2000, Dischord

Music and the City #2 : Osaka

Gorge Trio – Intimate Addition, Open Mouth, O Wisp, 2004, Skin Graft



Camberwell Now – Daddy Needs a Throne, The Ghost Trade, 1986, Ink Records

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cowbell / Peter – voix / Florian – brosse à dent électrique / Sean – voix



Arab On Radar – Number 5, Soak the Saddle, 1999, Skin Graft



Mare – Anisette, 2004, Hydrahead Records

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 17 Octobre 2020, SOMA Marseille, Méryll Ampe · Terrine · Chicaloyoh / Expo Feride Boz « Bain de Bouche » Asile 404 / Mercredi 14, Peintre de Lettres, CARPAL TUNNEL: Cécile COLLET et Rémi DENIS



Wet Fruit – Conceptual, S/T, 2019, Halfshell Records

Cheval de Frise – Les Canaux Sont Ouverts, Les Moustiques Meurent, Le Monstre Disparait, Cheval de Frise, 2000, Sonore

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Peter Hart, Florian Lejeune, Sean Drewry, Elisa Dienesch

Réalisation : Alex Papi

