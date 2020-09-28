Bruits Confus 050

Saison 4, Épisode 2

Introduction : Bruits Confus, la cinquantième!



Oxbow – Me and the Moon, Let Me Be A Woman, 1995, Brinkman Records



Derribos Arias – A flúor, A flúor / Tupés en Crecimiento, 1982, Grabaciones Accidentales



The Legendary Pink Dots – The Hill, Asylum, 1985, Play It Again Sam Records

June of 44 – Pale Horse Sailor, Engine Takes To The Water, 1995, Quarterstick Records

Séquence Underground : Que pourrait-on faire de superbe en ces temps de concerts annulés? Monter un label?

Human Impact – Consequences, Human Impact, 2020, Ipecac Recordings



Metz – Heil taxi, Atlas Vending, 2020, Sub Pop

Grand Gourou du CCDM – Louange au Grand Architecte de l’Univers et ses fidèles à l’occasion du Jubilé de Bruit Confus

Séquence Impro : Cinquante Nuances de Bruit



Moha! – Oh My God It’s Rave, One-way Ticket to Candyland, 2008, Rune Grammofon



Sex Swing – Karnak, Sex Swing, 2016, The Quietus Phonographic Corporation

Cave – Hot Bricks, Pure Moods, 2010, Drag City

Séquence Vortex : Jupiter Coconut Cyclone – Leda Atomica Musique – 25.09.2020 – 19h / Carpal Tunnel – de Septembre 2020 à Février 2021



Coil – I don’t want to be the one, Astral Disaster , 2000 , Treshold House

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Jouiknwjsya, Sylvain Frébourg, Gabriele Melogli, Valentin Bricard, Sean Drewry, Peter Hart, Florian Lejeune

Réalisation : Alex Papi

