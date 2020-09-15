Bruits Confus 049

Saison 4, Épisode 1

Introduction : la première de la saison 4 !



Ohmme – Selling Candy, Fantasize your Ghost, 2020, Joyful Noise Recordings



State Route 522 – Solid State, Samson Is Apollo, 1997, Excursion Records, Henry’s Finest Recordings



Silver Apples – Oscillations, Silver Apples, 1968, Kapp Records

Music and the City #1 : Chicago

Tomaga & Pierre Bastien – The Meeting, Bandiera Di Carta, 2019, Other People



Brutopop – La Teoria del Frigo Vuoto, La Teoria del Frigo Vuoto, 1998, Flop Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – maracas, Ether Pad / Gabriele – percussions / Val – Volca Bass



Chromb! – Le Livre Des Merveilles, Le Livre Des Merveilles, 2020, Dur et Doux



Chrome – All Data Lost, Alien Soundtracks, 1977, Siren Records

Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 11 septembre, Coronal Mass Ejection, Leda Atomica, toit de la Friche / Gamelan 18 septembre Friche / Annulation Rue du Rock 2020 (sera-t-elle reportée ??)



Magik Markers – Body Rot, Boss, 2007, Ecstatic Peace!

Nurse with Wound – Two Mock Projections, Chance Meeting On A Dissecting Table Of A Sewing Machine And An Umbrella, 1979, Unites Diaries

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli, Valentin Bricard, Elisa Dienesch

Réalisation : Alex Papi

