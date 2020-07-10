Bruits Confus 047

Saison 3, Épisode 19

Introduction : une émission variée – mais pas de variété!



Gay Witch Abortion – Hornet Japonica, Opportunistic Smokescreen Behavior, 2012, Learning Curve Records



Sly & the Family Drone – Shrieking Grief, Walk It Dry , 2020, Love Love Records



Oromocto Diamond – Our Love Will Fail, Le choc d’Oromocto, 2012, P572

Séquence Underground : Post-élections Municipales 2020 : la possibilité d’une Scène

Golden Oriole – The Trilithon, ‎Golden Oriole, 2017, Be Coq



Noxagt – Ninety Parallels Ago, Noxagt, 2006, Load Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – bruits et kalimba / Odliz – basse a vide / Sean – monotron / Papi – trucs et astuces



Blur – Intermission, Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993, EMI



Zeni Geva – Auto-Fuck, 10,000 Light Years, 2001, Neurot Recordings

Séquence Vortex : 14 juillet, Le Douille + Le Collectif de Contre-déterminisme Magique, Le Grisbi (20 Rue Benedit) / 10-11 juillet, cycle Euzhan Palcy, Videodrome2 / 17 juillet, Or Ovi au Coco Velten

Arnold Dreyblatt and Megafaun – Home Hat Placement, Appalachian Excitation, 2013, Northern Sky Records

The Six Drummers – The Chase, OST The Sound of Noise, 2010, Hybris music label

Cinemechanica – Ansinjapants, The Martial Arts, 2006, Hello Sir Records

Rites of Spring – Deeper Than Inside, End On End, 1985, Dischord Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sean Drewry

Réalisation : Alex Papi

