Bruits Confus 046

Saison 3, Épisode 18

Introduction : une émission less is more



Faraquet – Song For Friends To Me, The View From This Tower, 2000, Dischord Records



Idles – Grounds, Ultra Mono, 2020 Partisan Records



Univers Zero – L’etrange Mixture Du Docteur Schwartz, Uzed, 1984, Cryonic Inc.

Séquence Underground : votez, votre ville et votre scène en ont besoin!

Lingua Ignota – May Failure Be Your Noose, 2019, Profound Lore Records



Lungfish – You Are The War, Feral Hymns, 2005, Dischord Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – timbale et fagots / Val – boîte à musique / Papi – papier



Look Blue Go Purple – Hiawatha, LBGPEP2, 1986, Flying Nun Records



Enablers – Went Right, The Rightful Pivot, 2015, Exile On Mainstream Records

Séquence Vortex : vendredi 26 juin – La Salle Gueule – Concert-soutien à l’Arci-Camalli: Yarostan, Bourbier & Gériatrie / samedi 27 juin – Dar Lamifa – Zone Infinie, Scimmia, Purple Bliss (prix libre)

Jenny Hval – I Got No Strings, Innocence Is Kinky, 2013, Rune Grammofon

Disappears – Oud, Irreal, 2015, Kranky

Postcoïtum – Calipolis, News From Nowhere, 2020, Atypeek Music

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Alex Papi

