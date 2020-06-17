Bruits Confus 045

Introduction : une émission en chair et en os, enfin!
PRE – Cold, Third Album, 2011, Skin Graft Records
My Bloody Valentine – (When You Wake) You’re Still In A Dream, Isn’t Anything, 1988, Creation Records
Yoko Ono – No, No, No, Season Of Glass, 1981, Geffen Records
Séquence Underground : le rock alternatif est pour tout le monde!
Ahleuchatistas – Sundowning, Arrebato, 2015, International Anthem Recording Company
Oranssi Pazuzu – Lahja, Värähtelijä, 2016, Svart Records
Séquence Impro : Billy – shakers / Gabriele – clavier roulable / Papi – boîte de chips
La Quiete – Notte Dei Cristalli A Rue Des Trois-Frères, La Fine Non È La Fine, 2004, Heroine Records
Guerilla Toss – Pink Elephant, Gay Disco, 2013, NNA Tapes
Séquence Vortex : 20 juin, jour des disquaires!
The Gosling – Vitium, Occasion, 2008, Not Not Fun Records
The Nation Of Ulysses – Today I Met The Girl I’m Going To Marry, 13-Point Program To Destroy America, 1991, Dischord Records
Mgla – III, Exercises in Futility, 2015, Northern Heritage, No Solace
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli
Réalisation : Alex Papi