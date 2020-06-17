Bruits Confus 045

Saison 3, Épisode 17

Introduction : une émission en chair et en os, enfin!



PRE – Cold, Third Album, 2011, Skin Graft Records

My Bloody Valentine – (When You Wake) You’re Still In A Dream, Isn’t Anything, 1988, Creation Records



Yoko Ono – No, No, No, Season Of Glass, 1981, Geffen Records

Séquence Underground : le rock alternatif est pour tout le monde!

Ahleuchatistas – Sundowning, Arrebato, 2015, International Anthem Recording Company



Oranssi Pazuzu – Lahja, Värähtelijä, 2016, Svart Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – shakers / Gabriele – clavier roulable / Papi – boîte de chips



La Quiete – Notte Dei Cristalli A Rue Des Trois-Frères, La Fine Non È La Fine, 2004, Heroine Records



Guerilla Toss – Pink Elephant, Gay Disco, 2013, NNA Tapes

Séquence Vortex : 20 juin, jour des disquaires!

The Gosling – Vitium, Occasion, 2008, Not Not Fun Records

The Nation Of Ulysses – Today I Met The Girl I’m Going To Marry, 13-Point Program To Destroy America, 1991, Dischord Records

Mgla – III, Exercises in Futility, 2015, Northern Heritage, No Solace

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Gabriele Melogli

Réalisation : Alex Papi

