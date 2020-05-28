Bruits Confus 044

Saison 3, Épisode 16

Introduction : dernière de Bruits dé-Confinés



Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods, Entertainment!, 1979, EMI



ZEUS! – Colon Hell, Motomonotono, 2016



Ponytail – 7 Souls, Ice Cream Spiritual, 2008, We Are Free

Séquence Underground : Tropicalia

Tom Zé – Jimmy, Renda-Sé, Tom Zé, 1970



Bastro – I Come From A Long Line Of Shipbuilders, Sing The Troubled Beast, 1990, Homestead Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – shaker et timbale / Elisa – échanges familiaux



Senyawa – Tanah, Senyawa 2010, Yes No Wave



Ultravox! – While I’m Still Alive, Ha!Ha!Ha!, 1977, Island Records

Mombu – Ten’s Harpoon Ritual, Monbu, 2011

Už Jsme Doma – Dítě, Uprostřed Slov, 1990, Globus

Shudder To Think – Kissi Penny, Pony Express Record, 1994, Epic

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Billy Guidoni

