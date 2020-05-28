Bruits Confus 044

Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods, Entertainment!, 1979, EMI
ZEUS! – Colon Hell, Motomonotono, 2016
Ponytail – 7 Souls, Ice Cream Spiritual, 2008, We Are Free
Séquence Underground : Tropicalia
Tom Zé – Jimmy, Renda-Sé, Tom Zé, 1970
Bastro – I Come From A Long Line Of Shipbuilders, Sing The Troubled Beast, 1990, Homestead Records
Séquence Impro : Billy – shaker et timbale / Elisa – échanges familiaux
Senyawa – Tanah, Senyawa 2010, Yes No Wave
Ultravox! – While I’m Still Alive, Ha!Ha!Ha!, 1977, Island Records
Séquence Vortex : sur notre page Facebook, les mardi et jeudi à 16:00, pour une transition en douceur !
Mombu – Ten’s Harpoon Ritual, Monbu, 2011
Už Jsme Doma – Dítě, Uprostřed Slov, 1990, Globus
Shudder To Think – Kissi Penny, Pony Express Record, 1994, Epic
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Billy Guidoni