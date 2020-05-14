Bruits Confus 043

Saison 3, Épisode 15

Introduction : Bruits dé-Confiné-es?



James Chance & the Contorsions – Contort Yourself, Buy, 1979, ZE Records



Blind Idiot God – Wailing Wall, Undertow, 1988, Enemy Records



El Guapo – My bird sings, super/system, 2002, Discords

Séquence Underground : de Kraftwerk à la No Wave

Nissennenmondai – Kyuukohan, Tori, 2005, Dotlinecircle



By The End Of Tonight – Potential Getaway Driver, …In A Letter To The Sandbox, 2003, self-released

Séquence Impro : Billy – guitare / Elisa – truc / Gabriele – autre truc



Housewives – SmttnKttns, Twilight Splendour, 2019, Label



Bly de Blyant – Bunker Hill, Hindsight Bias, 2014, Hubro

Séquence Vortex : sur notre page Facebook, les mardi et jeudi à 16:00, pour une transition en douceur !

Uboa – Epilation Joy, The Origin Of My Depression, 2019, self-released

Material – Secret Life, EP, 1986, Label n

