Bruits Confus 041

Saison 3, Épisode 13

Introduction : Bruits Confiné-es, on prend son temps!



Can – Bel Air, Future Days, 1973, United Artists Records



Slint – Washer, Spiderland, 1991, Touch and Go records



Séquence Underground : interview de Kid Millions, par Elisa Dienesch

Man Forever – You Were Never Here (feat. Yo La Tengo), Play What They Want, 2017, Thrill Jockey



Sonic Youth – Intro / Brave men run (in my family) / Society is a hole / I love her all the time, Bad Moon Rising, 1985, Blast First/Homestead

Širom – A Pulse Expels Its Brothers and Sisters, Svet Ki Speče Konju Cvet, 2019, Glitterbeat

Séquence Impro : avec les Bruits des Confiné-es



Noir Boy George – « Quand tu marches dans la rue », « Metz noire », 2012 Tanzprocesz



Punish Yourself – Dead Hills, Cult Movie, 2007, Active Entertainment/Geisha Machine

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Billy Guidoni

