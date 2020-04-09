Bruits Confus 041

Can – Bel Air, Future Days, 1973, United Artists Records
Slint – Washer, Spiderland, 1991, Touch and Go records
Séquence Underground : interview de Kid Millions, par Elisa Dienesch
Man Forever – You Were Never Here (feat. Yo La Tengo), Play What They Want, 2017, Thrill Jockey
Sonic Youth – Intro / Brave men run (in my family) / Society is a hole / I love her all the time, Bad Moon Rising, 1985, Blast First/Homestead
Širom – A Pulse Expels Its Brothers and Sisters, Svet Ki Speče Konju Cvet, 2019, Glitterbeat
Séquence Impro : avec les Bruits des Confiné-es
Noir Boy George – « Quand tu marches dans la rue », « Metz noire », 2012 Tanzprocesz
Séquence Vortex : RDV sur notre page Facebook, tous les jours à 16:00, pour le goûter confiné !
Punish Yourself – Dead Hills, Cult Movie, 2007, Active Entertainment/Geisha Machine
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Billy Guidoni