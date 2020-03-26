Bruits Confus 040

Saison 3, Épisode 12

Introduction : Bruits Confiné-es, tous ensemble / pas ensemble



Women – Untogether, Public Strain, 2010, Jagjaguwar

Tachycardie – Vesprir, Probables, 2019, unjenesaisquoi



Séquence Underground : les œuvres à la maison

Bill Orcutt – Lip Rich, A new way to pay old debts, 2009, Palilalia Records



Julie Ruin – Breakout-A-Town, Julie Ruin, 1998, studio album

Storm And Stress – The Sky’s The Ground, The Bombs Are Plants, And We’re The Sun, Love, Under Thunder & Fluorescent Lights, 2000, Touch And Go

Séquence Impro : tou-tes derrière nos webcams !



Fishy feat XPTRNovice – Bad Octopus, Balance And Ruin, 2013, Ocremix



Guzural – Dying on the dance floor, Split LP w/ Homeless Network, 2019, Bestiaire



Séquence Vortex : les meilleurs concerts à regarder en ligne – voir notre page Facebook !

Throbbing Gristle – Weeping, D.o.a The Third and Final Report, 1978, Industrial Records



Hashshashin – Immolation, nihsahshsaH, 2016, Art As Catharsis



Gablé – DRuMMeRS We HaTe, MuRDeD, 2013, Ici d’ailleurs…

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama, Odliz Bemer, Gabriele Melogli, Cooki Kockler, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frebourg, Laurent Coupet, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Billy Guidoni

