Bruits Confus 040

Women – Untogether, Public Strain, 2010, Jagjaguwar
Tachycardie – Vesprir, Probables, 2019, unjenesaisquoi
Séquence Underground : les œuvres à la maison
Bill Orcutt – Lip Rich, A new way to pay old debts, 2009, Palilalia Records
Julie Ruin – Breakout-A-Town, Julie Ruin, 1998, studio album
Storm And Stress – The Sky’s The Ground, The Bombs Are Plants, And We’re The Sun, Love, Under Thunder & Fluorescent Lights, 2000, Touch And Go
Séquence Impro : tou-tes derrière nos webcams !
Fishy feat XPTRNovice – Bad Octopus, Balance And Ruin, 2013, Ocremix
Guzural – Dying on the dance floor, Split LP w/ Homeless Network, 2019, Bestiaire
Séquence Vortex : les meilleurs concerts à regarder en ligne – voir notre page Facebook !
Throbbing Gristle – Weeping, D.o.a The Third and Final Report, 1978, Industrial Records
Hashshashin – Immolation, nihsahshsaH, 2016, Art As Catharsis
Gablé – DRuMMeRS We HaTe, MuRDeD, 2013, Ici d’ailleurs…
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama, Odliz Bemer, Gabriele Melogli, Cooki Kockler, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frebourg, Laurent Coupet, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Billy Guidoni