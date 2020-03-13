Bruits Confus 039

Harry Pussy – Riot Riot, Harry Pussy, 1993, Siltbreeze
Kraftwerk – Ruckzuck, Kraftwerk, 1970, Philips
Séquence Underground : les élections municipales jouent un rôle clé pour la scène musicale de votre ville!
Crispy Ambulance – Travel Time, The Plateau Phase, 1982, Factory BENELUX
Bilal – II (Zeste), Bilal, 2019, Winslow Records / Araki Records / Atypeek Music / Decagon
Jupiter Lion – Your god is human, Brighter, 2014, B-core Disc
Séquence Impro : Billy – Cowbell / Ana – smartphone / Sylvain – bouquin
Big Black – Dead Billy, Lungs, 1982, Ruthless Records
Silver Apples – Velvet Cave, Silver Apples, 1968, Kapp Records
Séquence Vortex : Mardi 24 Mars 2020 – Russian Circles, Torche – Le Rex, Toulouse / Vendredi 20 Mars 2020 – La Coupure Release Party – Data 19h / Vendredi 27 mars – BILAL, Irtumbranda – l’Asile 404
Esplendor Geométrico – Moscú está helado, 1982, Datenverarbeitung
Circus Mort – Watch The Puppet, Circus Mort, 1981, Labor
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frebourg
Réalisation : Alex Papi