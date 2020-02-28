Bruits Confus 038

Saison 3, Épisode 10

Introduction : Une émission diverse et variée pour vous!



Fiery Furnaces – Uncle Charlie, Widow City, 2007, Thrill Jockey



Mami Chan – Ouga Ouga, Mami Chan Band Live ! , 2001, Fresh Air



Séquence Underground : les groupes aux pires noms

Dominique A – Comment certains vivent, Remué, 1999, Lithium



Patife Band – Corredor Polones, Corredor Polones, 1987, WEA records

Liturgy – Exaco I, H.A.Q.Q., 2019, YLYLCYN

Séquence Impro : Billy – radiateur / Valentin : monotron / Krim : ukulele / Laurent : cloche



Jambinai 잠비나이 – Time of extinction 소멸의 시간, Différance, 2012, GMC Records



Le death to Mankind – Below zero, Le death to Mankind, 2014, L’Hygiène Sonore



Séquence Vortex : 29 février : Le Death to Mankind + Boucan + Poutre, L’Embobineuse / mardi 3 mars Black Wizard & Kriegelstein à l’intermédiaire / 10 Mars, Brad Mehldau Trio, Théâtre-Sénart – Scène Nationale, Lieusaint

Instrumental (adj.) – The Nightmare of Adulthood, A series of disagreements, 2015, Art as Catharsis



The Mothers Of Invention – Mother People, We’re Only In It For The Money, 1968, Verve Records



ГШ (Glintshake) – Симпатичный мужчина, Польза, 2018, pas de label

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Krim Bouslama, Laurent Coupet

Réalisation : Alex Papi

