Bruits Confus 036

Saison 3, Épisode 8

Introduction : dernière pour Jonah – ♡♡!



The Gang Font Feat. Interloper – Homage : Claude Schnell, The Gang Font Feat. Interloper, Thirsty Ear , 2007



Fordamage – A man and a dog, Volta Desviada, 2012



Séquence Underground : Interview Unoauno par Gabriele Melogli

Unoauno – Autobahre, Barafonda, 2019, Ribess Records



Aluk Todolo – 5:01, Voix, 2016, Norma Evangelium Diaboli / The Ajna Offensive

Arto – Haountology, Fantasma, 2019, Label

Séquence Impro : Billy – maracas et shaker / Elisa – violon / Krim : Ukulele / Valentin + Fabio – bruits confus

OOIOO – Umo, Taiga, 2006, Polystar/Thrill Jockey



Pussy Galore – Wretch, Right Now!, 1987, Caroline Records



Séquence Vortex : 25 Janvier, Data, Le Collectif de Contre-déterminisme Magique #3 / 5 Fevrier FOCO performance audiovisuelle au Peintre de Lettres / Carpal Tunel au Peintre de lettres

Liars – Mr Your on Fire, They Threw Us All in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top, , 2001, Gern Blandsten Records (Black First 2002)



Josephine Foster – Verschwiehene Liebe, A wolf in sheep’s clothing, 2006, Locust Music



BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama

Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

