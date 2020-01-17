Bruits Confus 035

Saison 3, Épisode 7

Introduction : les 2010s, retour sur une décennie



Papier Tigre – Afternoons, Recreation, 2012, Africantape



Otoboke Beaver – Don’t Light My Fire, Itekoma Hits, 2019, Damnably



Séquence Underground : Le meilleur de la décennie! La fin du « dance math » et des claviers?

Zs – Xe, Xe, 2015, Northern Spy



Séquence Impro : Billy – pédale delay et caisse claire / Valentin – stylophone

A.P.A.T.T – The Village Idiot, Paul The Record, 2010, Upset the Rhythm



Yonatan Gat – East To West, Director, 2015, Joyful Noise Recordings



Séquence Vortex : Unoauno – Noise, Italie + Passage, La Salle Gueule / concert de soutien caisse de grève éducation nationale Dar Lamifa, dimanche 12 janvier

Frustration – Believe me or not, Uncivilized, 2013, Born Bad



Horse Lords – Truthers, Interventions, 2016, Northern Spy



Suuns – 2020, Images du Futur, 2013, Secretly Canadian

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

