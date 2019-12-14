Bruits Confus 034

Saison 3, Épisode 6

Introduction : la dernière de l’année 2019 !



AIDS Wolf – Suck Is Happiness, March To The Sea, 2010, Skin Graft



Matching Mole – Instant Kitten, Matching Mole,1972



Doomsday Student – The first trip, A self-help tragedy, 2016, Skingraft

Séquence Underground : extrait de l’interview de Shawn O’Connor (Yowie). L’interview entière est à retrouver ici :

Yowie – Trina, Cryptooology, 2004, Skingraft



Alexander Tucker – Montag, Guild of the Asbestos Weaver, 2019, Label



Séquence Impro : Billy – Saucillator / Elisa – boîte en métal / Laurent : baguettes et xylophone

The Chinese Stars – Lick it Clean, Heaven on speed dial, 2017, Skingraft



Deerhoof – Music For Strings, Percussion and Celesta Sz. 106, Movement 3 (Bela Bartok), Plays Music Of The Shining, 2018, Famous Class



Séquence Vortex : le Collectif de Contre-Déterminisme Magique + Guests, Asile 404, 28 décembre 2019 / 15 ans du Train en Marche, le jeudi 12 et vendredi 13 décembre 2019

Swans – it’s coming, it’s real, leaving meaning, 2019, Young god records



King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – People-Vultures, Nonagon infinity, 2016, label



BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Laurent Coupet

Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

