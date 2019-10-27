Bruits Confus 032

Saison 3, Épisode 4

Introduction : la famille Bruits Confus s’agrandit !

Battles – Juice B Crypts, Juice B Crypts, 2019, Warp



Maria Violenza – Il Palermitano, Sirocco, 2018, Kakakids Records, 1000 Balles



Séquence Underground : diagnostic géographies et genres de la programmation de Bruits Confus



The CA Quintet – Underground Music, Trip Thru Hell, 1969, Candy Floss



Pylar – La gran luminaria, Poderoso se alza en my, 2013, Knockturne Records



Hella – The Things That People Do When They Think No One’s Looking, There’s No 666 In Outer Space, 2007, Ipecac

Séquence Impro : Billy – peau et balais / Ana – melodica / Valentin : kemençe / Sylvain : voix

Nekropsi – Harf Devrimi, Sayı 2: 10 Yılda Bir Çıkar, 2007, A.K Müzik & Kontraplak



The United States of America – Coming Down, TUSOA, 1968, Columbia



Séquence Vortex : Whispering Sons + Molchat Doma ( Cold New Wave – Dark Post Punk), Vendredi 1 novembre 2019, Le Molotov / Le Off de la semaine sainte (I goth you babe) – Corde, Catalogue, Purple Bliss (post punk – cold wave) jeudi 31 octobre, L’Embobineuse / Kancer Kancer • Gianfranco Piombo Ven 25/10 Asile 404 / Violent Quand On Aime – Axel Larsen – Defective Unit Jeu 31/10, La Brasserie Communale

Fifty Foot Hose ‎– Rose, Cauldron, 1968, Limelight



Arrington de Dionyso & Old Time Relijun – Manticore, Varieties of Religious Experience, 2003, K



Foot Village – Isle Of Man, Fuck The Future, 2006, Deathbomb Arc

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sylvain Frébourg, Ana Jouiknwjsya, Valentin Bricard

Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

