Bruits Confus 032

Battles – Juice B Crypts, Juice B Crypts, 2019, Warp
Maria Violenza – Il Palermitano, Sirocco, 2018, Kakakids Records, 1000 Balles
Séquence Underground : diagnostic géographies et genres de la programmation de Bruits Confus
The CA Quintet – Underground Music, Trip Thru Hell, 1969, Candy Floss
Pylar – La gran luminaria, Poderoso se alza en my, 2013, Knockturne Records
Hella – The Things That People Do When They Think No One’s Looking, There’s No 666 In Outer Space, 2007, Ipecac
Séquence Impro : Billy – peau et balais / Ana – melodica / Valentin : kemençe / Sylvain : voix
Nekropsi – Harf Devrimi, Sayı 2: 10 Yılda Bir Çıkar, 2007, A.K Müzik & Kontraplak
The United States of America – Coming Down, TUSOA, 1968, Columbia
Séquence Vortex : Whispering Sons + Molchat Doma ( Cold New Wave – Dark Post Punk), Vendredi 1 novembre 2019, Le Molotov / Le Off de la semaine sainte (I goth you babe) – Corde, Catalogue, Purple Bliss (post punk – cold wave) jeudi 31 octobre, L’Embobineuse / Kancer Kancer • Gianfranco Piombo Ven 25/10 Asile 404 / Violent Quand On Aime – Axel Larsen – Defective Unit Jeu 31/10, La Brasserie Communale
Fifty Foot Hose – Rose, Cauldron, 1968, Limelight
Arrington de Dionyso & Old Time Relijun – Manticore, Varieties of Religious Experience, 2003, K
Foot Village – Isle Of Man, Fuck The Future, 2006, Deathbomb Arc
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sylvain Frébourg, Ana Jouiknwjsya, Valentin Bricard
Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet