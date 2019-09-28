Bruits Confus 030

Émission :

Saison 3, Épisode 1

Introduction : des présidents meurent, d’autres éclosent

The Budos Band – Arcane Rambler, V, 2019, Daptone Records

Caspar Brötzman Massaker – Mute, Blood Axis, 1989 Marat Records

Séquence Underground : La Rue du Rock 2019 of course !

Bönhom – Joli, ton manteau bleu!, Demonstration Une, 2019, No Label

Medeski, Martin, Wood – We Are Rolling, The Dropper, 2000, Blue Note

Big Boys – Damage 43, Wreck Collection, 1988, Unseen Hard

Séquence Impro : Billy – lecture / Odliz – lecture / Sylvain – étranglements

Jacques Thollot – Cécile, Quand le son devient aigu, jeter la girafe à la mer, 1971, Futura Records

Low Life – Gabbertron, Downer Edn, 2019, Alter

Séquence Vortex : RdR – Rue des Abeilles, 18h10-18h50, Gériatrie / Garage, 19h00-19h40, No Jazz Quartet / Don Nino Data 28/09 – Coddiwomple – Black Midi@ Embob / The Dizzy Brains au Makeda, vendredi 27/09

Virgin Prunes – Twenty Tens (I’ve Been Smoking All Night), 1980, Baby Records

Today is the Day – Willpower, Willpower, 1994, Amphétamine Reptile

Here Lies Man – That Much Closer To Nothing, You Will Know Nothing, 2018, RidingEasy

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sylvain Frébourg
Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

Aucun article lié