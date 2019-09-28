Bruits Confus 030

Saison 3, Épisode 1

Introduction : des présidents meurent, d’autres éclosent



The Budos Band – Arcane Rambler, V, 2019, Daptone Records



Caspar Brötzman Massaker – Mute, Blood Axis, 1989 Marat Records



Séquence Underground : La Rue du Rock 2019 of course !



Bönhom – Joli, ton manteau bleu!, Demonstration Une, 2019, No Label



Medeski, Martin, Wood – We Are Rolling, The Dropper, 2000, Blue Note



Big Boys – Damage 43, Wreck Collection, 1988, Unseen Hard

Séquence Impro : Billy – lecture / Odliz – lecture / Sylvain – étranglements

Jacques Thollot – Cécile, Quand le son devient aigu, jeter la girafe à la mer, 1971, Futura Records



Low Life – Gabbertron, Downer Edn, 2019, Alter



Séquence Vortex : RdR – Rue des Abeilles, 18h10-18h50, Gériatrie / Garage, 19h00-19h40, No Jazz Quartet / Don Nino Data 28/09 – Coddiwomple – Black Midi@ Embob / The Dizzy Brains au Makeda, vendredi 27/09

Virgin Prunes – Twenty Tens (I’ve Been Smoking All Night), 1980, Baby Records



Today is the Day – Willpower, Willpower, 1994, Amphétamine Reptile



Here Lies Man – That Much Closer To Nothing, You Will Know Nothing, 2018, RidingEasy

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sylvain Frébourg

Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet

