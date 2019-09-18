Bruits Confus 029

Captain Beefheart – Skeleton Makes Good, Ice Cream For Crow, 1982, Virgin
Meshuggah – Chorridor of chameleons, Chaosphere, 1998, Nuclear Blast
Séquence Underground : Daniel Dale Johnston, né le 22 janvier 1961 à Sacramento est mort le 11 septembre 2019 à Waller (Texas)
Tomahawk – Mescal rite 1, Anonymous, 2007, Ipecac
An Albatross – Feastgiver, Blessphemy (Of The Peace-Beast Feastgiver And The Bear Warp Kumite), 2006, Ace Fu Records
Vitas Guerulaïtis – Tu t’ennerves pas, Vitas Guerulaïtis, 2011, Cheap Satanism
Séquence Impro : Billy – calculdrum / Laurent : boîte de conserve / Krim : guitare de bébé
Space Streakings – Dream Dump Island, First love (remastered), 1993, Skingraft
400 Blows – Let The Lightning Strike, Sickness & Health, 2011, Org Music
Séquence Vortex : Child Abuse + Bônhom, Jeudi 19 septembre, L’Embobineuse / Pratos, Leda Atomica, vendredi 20 septembre
Blonde Redhead – In An Expression Of The Inexpressible, In An Expression Of The Inexpressible, 1998, Touch and go
Zu – Erineys, Carboniferous, 2009, Ipecac
Daniel Johnston – Walking The Cow, Hi, How Are You, 1983, Stress Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ETAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Krim Bouslama
Réalisation : Jonah Senouillet