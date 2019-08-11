Bruits Confus 028

Introduction : la der de la saison 2 et la der avec Seb à la réalisation !



Yona-Kit – Get out Of Here, Yona-kit LP, 1995, Skin Graft Records / Nux Organization



Flying Luttenbachers – Goosesteppin’, Shattered Dimension, 2019, ugEXPLODE/God records



Séquence Underground : Fermeture définitive de la Tâche?



Soul Coughing – Is Chicago, is not Chicago , Ruby Vroom, 1994, Whouah Dad



Chris Cohen – Caller No.99, Overgrown Path, 2012, Captured Tracks



Ruins – Kpaligoth, Vrresto, 1998/ remixé2004, Magaibutsu/Sonore/Skingraft

Séquence Impro : Billy – hand synth / Elisa – spoken words / Laurent – boîte de conserve / Odliz – tout le reste

Irreversible Entanglements – Fireworks, Irreversible Entanglements, 2017, International Anthem



Black Midi – Near DT,MI, Schlagenheim , 2017, Rough Trade



Séquence Vortex : vendredi 9 Août, Toit de la Friche, L’Embobineuse x On air : Winter Family, Paddy Steer, Data Music / Dimanche 29 Septembre 2019, L’Embobineuse : Black Midi



Shovlhed – Hooveling, Stove boy serves daily special, 1992, Incentive rec. / Konkurrel



Area – Consapevolezza, Arbeit macht frei,1973, Label



Ex Eye – Xenolith; The Anvil, Ex Eye, 2017, Relapse Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Laurent Coupet, Odliz Bemer

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli, pour une magistrale dernière fois!

