Bruits Confus 028

Yona-Kit – Get out Of Here, Yona-kit LP, 1995, Skin Graft Records / Nux Organization
Flying Luttenbachers – Goosesteppin’, Shattered Dimension, 2019, ugEXPLODE/God records
Séquence Underground : Fermeture définitive de la Tâche?
Soul Coughing – Is Chicago, is not Chicago , Ruby Vroom, 1994, Whouah Dad
Chris Cohen – Caller No.99, Overgrown Path, 2012, Captured Tracks
Ruins – Kpaligoth, Vrresto, 1998/ remixé2004, Magaibutsu/Sonore/Skingraft
Séquence Impro : Billy – hand synth / Elisa – spoken words / Laurent – boîte de conserve / Odliz – tout le reste
Irreversible Entanglements – Fireworks, Irreversible Entanglements, 2017, International Anthem
Black Midi – Near DT,MI, Schlagenheim , 2017, Rough Trade
Séquence Vortex : vendredi 9 Août, Toit de la Friche, L’Embobineuse x On air : Winter Family, Paddy Steer, Data Music / Dimanche 29 Septembre 2019, L’Embobineuse : Black Midi
Shovlhed – Hooveling, Stove boy serves daily special, 1992, Incentive rec. / Konkurrel
Area – Consapevolezza, Arbeit macht frei,1973, Label
Ex Eye – Xenolith; The Anvil, Ex Eye, 2017, Relapse Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Laurent Coupet, Odliz Bemer
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli, pour une magistrale dernière fois!