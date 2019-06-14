Bruits Confus 026

Émission :

Introduction : vous voulez du méchant?

Retox – The Inevitable End, Beneath California, 2015, Epitaph

Boucan – La Mélodie du Bonheur, récent et DIY :D

La Race – Chiale, 4cm de mon Amour, 2014, Et mon cul c’est du Tofu?

El Gruepo Nuevo de Omar Rodriguez Lopez – Puny Humans, El Gruepo Nuevo, 2009, Rodriguez Lopez Productions

Dookoom – Gun Guitar, Dookoom, 2013, IOT Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – Ukulele / Odliz : Flûte à bec et Cowbell / Sylvain : Melodica

Kouma – Brazilian Blow out, Brazilian Blowout, 2014, En veux tu? En v’là!

Xiu Xiu – Mike, Fabulous Muscles, 2004, 5 Rue Christine

Séquence Vortex : Enablers + Coronal Mass Ejection L’Embo 15.06 / Cady + Coma Regalia LSG 19.06

It It Anita – Say No, The Lux, 2018, Vicious Circle

Don Caballero – First Hits, And And And And And And And And And And, 1993, Third Gear Records

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Sylvain Frébourg
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli

 

