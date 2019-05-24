Bruits Confus 025

This Heat – S.P.Q.R., Deceit, 1981, Rough Trade
Ed Mudshi – Panikodisco, L’appat du gain de la cassette perdue, 2016, autoproduit
Séquence Underground : BSA records – https://bootlegservice.bandcamp.com/releases
Qui – Escape from now, Snuh, 2018, 3OneG
Cloud Becomes Your Hand – Garden Of The Ape, Rest In Fleas, 2016, Northern Spy
Décibelles – Des gens qui tombent, Rock Français, 2019, DR records
Séquence Impro : Billy – Caisse Claire et balais / Krim : mini-guitare électrique / Laurent : Ukulele
Icy Demons – Mr. Squeezy, Tears of a clone, 2006, Eastern Devlopments
Amon Düül II – Cerberus, Yeti, 1970, Liberty, Liberty
Séquence Vortex : 30 mai : Décibelles au Molotov
Primus -The Heckler, Antipop, 1999, interscope
The Breeders – the She, Titled TK, 2002, 4AD
The Blood Brothers – I Know Where The Canaries and the Crows Go, Burn, Piano Island, Burn, 2002, Artist Direct Records
