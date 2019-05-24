Bruits Confus 025

Introduction : dans le sud de la France on n’aime pas le Rock

This Heat – S.P.Q.R., Deceit, 1981, Rough Trade



Ed Mudshi – Panikodisco, L’appat du gain de la cassette perdue, 2016, autoproduit



Séquence Underground : BSA records – https://bootlegservice.bandcamp.com/releases



Qui – Escape from now, Snuh, 2018, 3OneG



Cloud Becomes Your Hand – Garden Of The Ape, Rest In Fleas, 2016, Northern Spy



Décibelles – Des gens qui tombent, Rock Français, 2019, DR records



Séquence Impro : Billy – Caisse Claire et balais / Krim : mini-guitare électrique / Laurent : Ukulele

Icy Demons – Mr. Squeezy, Tears of a clone, 2006, Eastern Devlopments



Amon Düül II – Cerberus, Yeti, 1970, Liberty, Liberty



Séquence Vortex : 30 mai : Décibelles au Molotov



Primus -The Heckler, Antipop, 1999, interscope



The Breeders – the She, Titled TK, 2002, 4AD



The Blood Brothers – I Know Where The Canaries and the Crows Go, Burn, Piano Island, Burn, 2002, Artist Direct Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Krim Bouslama, Laurent Coupet

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli