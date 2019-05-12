Bruits Confus 024

Émission :

Introduction : un invité de choix

Hidden Rifles – Paranoid Unsaid, Accross The Neighborhoods, 2017, Total Life Society

Flipper – Now is the time, Unreleased Session Tape, 1982, Das Boots Tapes

Séquence Underground : Extrait d’interview de Mark Shippy

U.S. Maple – Stuck, Stuck 7″, 1995, Skin Graft

Shorty – Tomato Kisser, Fresh Breath, 1994, Skin Graft Records

Napoleon XIV – They’re coming to get me again, Ha-Haaa!, Second Coming, 1996, Rhino Records

Séquence Impro : Billy – rappe et boîte de conserve / Sylvain : clavier jouet / Krim : field recordings

Das Simple – Tsla, Das Simple, 2010, Autoprod

Snailboy – Lit One, Mungo, 1990, No Blow Records

Séquence Vortex : 11 mai : Bruit rouge pour yeux blancs, L’Embo ; 15 mai : QUI // Ed Mudshi // Eye Scream selecta, l’Intermédiaire ; 18 mai : Ministrie, l’Asile

Keiji Haino – Surrounded by You, Beginning and End InterWoven, 1994, Streamline

James Chance and the Contortions – Dish it out, No New York, 1978, Antilles Records

Billington / Shippy / Wyche – Unexpected Shapes, The Eventual Warp Cat, 2019, No Index

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sylvain Frébourg, Krim Bouslama
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli

