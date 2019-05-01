Bruits Confus 023

Poutre – LIFO – Last in first out, 2019

Comity – Hidden Scene From Act III, Deus ex machina , 2003, Messiah Records

USA Nails, Smile, Live Cinema, 2019

Lucrate Milk – lustieges tierquartett, single éponyme, 1981

A short Apnea, A short Apnea 1999

Improvisation avec les moyens du bord, sur un texte de Maia Vitse

Goz of Kermeur – Love me tender, Goz of Kermeur, 1992, Noise Product Switzerland

Gerda, Vedersi, Cosa Dico Quando Non Parlo, 2007, wallace 00:06:00 0:44:22

Sonic Youth – Bull in the heather, Experimental jet set trash and no star, 1994, Geffen

Fire!, I Guard Her To Rest, Declaring Silence, the hands, 2018, Rune Grammofon

Grauzone – Eisbær, single, 1981, Of course record

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Elisa Dienesch, Krim Bouslama

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli