Bruits Confus 022

Goat (jp) – Hexman, New Games, 2013, Unknownmix ‎



Troldhaugen – I ordered a taxi driver, not a taxidermy, IDIO+SYNCRASIES, 2017, Bird’s Robe Records



Séquence Underground : pas ce soir non plus. La refera-t-on un jour?



Broken Social Scene – KC accidental, You forgot in people, 2002, Paper Bag Records



Skryptor – The Orchard Pt 2, Luminous Volumes, 2019, Skingraft



Sterbus – Razor legs, Real estate\Fake inverno, 2018, Zillion Watt Records



Séquence Impro : Billy – interview de Hannah Arendt et boîte à musique / Laurent : boîte à outil / Krim : pompe à pied

Lichen – Faut-il?, Au bout du chemin le ciel est bleu, 2012, Et Mon Cul c’est du Tofu?



Duds – Split on Both Sides, Of a Nature or Degree, 2017, Castle Face



Séquence Vortex : 12 Avril – La Salle Gueule – Ànteros (post-hardcore) Barcelone + Canine + Cambarada / 13 avril – Data – Chaman Chomeur (avantgarde avant rock) Lille / 16 avril – L’Intermédiaire – Culture Émotion (duo rock sautillant et malin) Rennes



Cocaine Piss – Piñacolalove, Piñacolalove, 2017, Hypertension Records



Scott Walker – Cossacks Are, the Drift, 2006, 4AD



Distorted Pony – Gut Bug, Punishment Room, 1992, BOMP !



Craw – Space Is The Place, Craw/Sicbay Split, 2001, Obtuse Mule

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Krim Bouslama

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli