Bruits Confus 022

Introduction : patronymes, homonymes, synonymes
Goat (jp) – Hexman, New Games, 2013, Unknownmix
Troldhaugen – I ordered a taxi driver, not a taxidermy, IDIO+SYNCRASIES, 2017, Bird’s Robe Records
Séquence Underground : pas ce soir non plus. La refera-t-on un jour?
Broken Social Scene – KC accidental, You forgot in people, 2002, Paper Bag Records
Skryptor – The Orchard Pt 2, Luminous Volumes, 2019, Skingraft
Sterbus – Razor legs, Real estate\Fake inverno, 2018, Zillion Watt Records
Séquence Impro : Billy – interview de Hannah Arendt et boîte à musique / Laurent : boîte à outil / Krim : pompe à pied
Lichen – Faut-il?, Au bout du chemin le ciel est bleu, 2012, Et Mon Cul c’est du Tofu?
Duds – Split on Both Sides, Of a Nature or Degree, 2017, Castle Face
Séquence Vortex : 12 Avril – La Salle Gueule – Ànteros (post-hardcore) Barcelone + Canine + Cambarada / 13 avril – Data – Chaman Chomeur (avantgarde avant rock) Lille / 16 avril – L’Intermédiaire – Culture Émotion (duo rock sautillant et malin) Rennes
Cocaine Piss – Piñacolalove, Piñacolalove, 2017, Hypertension Records
Scott Walker – Cossacks Are, the Drift, 2006, 4AD
Distorted Pony – Gut Bug, Punishment Room, 1992, BOMP !
Craw – Space Is The Place, Craw/Sicbay Split, 2001, Obtuse Mule
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Krim Bouslama
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli