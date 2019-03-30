Bruits Confus 021

TRACKLIST

Introduction : covers, originales et reprises



Frank Zappa – Purple Haze + Sunshine Of Your Love, The Best Band You Never Heard In Your Life, 1991, Barking Pumpkin



Ham – Voulez-vous, Buffalo Virgin, 1989, One Little Indian



Séquence Underground : ah non, pas ce soir non plus. Décidément.



Dirty Projectors – What I see, Rise above, 2007, Dead Oceans.



The Slits – Heard It Through The Gravepine, Typical Girls, 1979, Island Records



Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation, Opus Dei, 1987, Mute



Séquence Impro : Billy – Gong / Sylvain – chant / Krim – mini guitare électrique

Blonde Redhead – Le Chanson de Slogan, Great Jewish Music, Produit par John Zorn, Tzadik Records 1997



US Maple – Lay Lady Lay, Purple On Time, 2003, Drag City



Séquence Vortex : Sloks (garage Turin Voodoo Rythm records) + The Dirteez – Mercredi 3 avril – La Salle Gueule / Blame Kandinsky – 1er Avril à la Salle Gueule / Filade LSG – Amour bruit chaos la tache



Thrones – Django, Sperm Whale, 2000, Kill Rock Stars



The Dillinger Escape Plan + Mike Patton – Come to Daddy, Irony is a dead scene, 2002, Epitaph Records



XTC – All Along The Watchtower, White Music, 1978, Virgin



BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Sylvain Fébourg, Krim Bouslama

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli