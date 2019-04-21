Bruits Confus 020

Introduction : patronymes, homonymes, synonymes
Melvins, Hooch, Houdini 1993,x
Fantomas, Page 3, Book 1, 1998, Ipecac
Mirko Spino (Wallace Records), Extract 1: – Origins and international bands
[1]kilo of black bondage, Too broken – Fear the windows – 2005- Wallace records
Mirko Spino (Wallace Records), Extract 2: Demo tapes
Uzrujan, 40 – 13 days forth and 13 days back – 2001 – Wallace records
Belly Button, Mmmtttssskkk, Debeso, 1997, Vicious Circle
Mirko Spino (Wallace Records), Extract 2: Tasaday
Tasaday, Silenzi Incessanti – Aprirzi nel silenzio – 2000 – Wallace records
A Werewolf!, I have to return some videotapes, Because why not?, 2014, Autoproduit
Oxbow Meet White Tornado, Bed room eye, 1999, Wallace records
Central, Polio Dancer, Sick and Dying, 2018, Sassbologna Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Elisa Dienesch et Laurent Coupet; invité: Mirko Spino de Wallace Records
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli