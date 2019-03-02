Bruits Confus 019

TRACKLIST

Introduction : tout est noir ce soir



Heads. – To Call And Let It Ring, Collider, 2018, This Charming Man Records



Gru Gru – Et la motocross, « 333 », 2018, Label

Séquence Underground : ah non, pas ce soir. On vous a dit que tout était noir.



No Trend – Too Many Humans, When Death won’t solve your problem, 1985, Widowspeak Productions

The Snobs – H.e.l.p!, Albatross, 2009, Auto-Produit

Marriage+Cancer – Triggered, Bro, 2019, Self SABOTAGE rds

Séquence Impro : Billy – EtherPad / Elisa : flute à coulisse / Sylvain – cymbale et jingles / public – trucs

Godflesh – Body Dome Light, Selfless, 1994, Earache

Facs – Others, Negative Houses, 2018, Trouble In Mind

Séquence Vortex : dimanche 3 mars – La Salle Gueule – Circles (hardcore Nantes) + Canine / Dettori Data – Rurru La tache – Futs Morts Asile



Subtle Turnhips – Julien, Petit Déjeuner à l’Onion Club, 2018, Big tomato rds

Ur Kaos – The Face Defaced, A Terrible Beauty Is Born , 1990, Bauta Records

Brian Eno – Third Uncle, Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy), 1974, island Records

