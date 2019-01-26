Bruits Confus 017

TRACKLIST
Introduction : Post-consanguins
Year Future – Mostly Plastic, First Wordl Ever, 2006, Gold Standard Laboratories
Lard – Forkboy, The last temptation of Reid, 1990, Alternative Tentacles
Séquence Underground : la drogue dans l’Underground
Diatrib(a) – Picon-Bière, Rock n’roll experience, 2004. autoprod.
Boyfrndz – Little Secret, Impulse, 2016, Brutal Panda Records
Squartet – Sotto play, Adplicatio Minima, 2014, Jazzcore Inc.
Séquence Impro : Billy – tom et digikey / Laurent – shaker et coupe / Krim – guimbarde
Girl Band – De Bom Bom, De Bom Bom, 2014. Any Other City
Native – What Are You Dylan In My House?, We Delete; Erase, 2009, Sargent House
Séquence Vortex : dimanche 27 janvier – Jessica 93 ( Post Rock Indé ) et Black Salvation – Le Molotov / mardi 13 février – Pigeon (Post Punk Noise) à l’Intermédiaire
Pigeon – Ideal, Bug, 2018, Tortellini records
DNA – Blonde red head, DNA on DNA, 2004, No more records
Steel Pole Bath Tub – Lime Away, Lurch EP, 1990, Boner Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Krim Bouslama
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli