Bruits Confus 017

Introduction : Post-consanguins



Year Future – Mostly Plastic, First Wordl Ever, 2006, Gold Standard Laboratories



Lard – Forkboy, The last temptation of Reid, 1990, Alternative Tentacles

Séquence Underground : la drogue dans l’Underground



Diatrib(a) – Picon-Bière, Rock n’roll experience, 2004. autoprod.

Boyfrndz – Little Secret, Impulse, 2016, Brutal Panda Records

Squartet – Sotto play, Adplicatio Minima, 2014, Jazzcore Inc.

Séquence Impro : Billy – tom et digikey / Laurent – shaker et coupe / Krim – guimbarde

Girl Band – De Bom Bom, De Bom Bom, 2014. Any Other City

Native – What Are You Dylan In My House?, We Delete; Erase, 2009, Sargent House

Séquence Vortex : dimanche 27 janvier – Jessica 93 ( Post Rock Indé ) et Black Salvation – Le Molotov / mardi 13 février – Pigeon (Post Punk Noise) à l’Intermédiaire

Pigeon – Ideal, Bug, 2018, Tortellini records

DNA – Blonde red head, DNA on DNA, 2004, No more records

Steel Pole Bath Tub – Lime Away, Lurch EP, 1990, Boner Records

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Krim Bouslama

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli