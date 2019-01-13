Bruits Confus 016

TRACKLIST
Introduction : bonne année 2019
Ought – Pleasant Heart, More Than Any Other Day, 2014, Constellation
Zëro – Baltimore, Places where we go in dreams, 2004, Ici d’ailleurs
Séquence Underground : BEST OF 2018
Billy : Dead Rider Trio featuring Mr. Paul Williams / Preoccupations – New Material / Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Elisa : Daughters – You Won’t Get What Tou Want / Biscuit Mouth – Hot Change / Bellini
Krim : Pardans – Spit and Image / Lady Fitness – Charlotte / Sneers – Heaven Will Rescue Us, We’re The Scum, We’re In The Sun
The Dead Science – The Dancing Destroyer, Villainaire, 2008, Constellation
Buildings – Invocation, Melt Cry Sleep, 2011, Cash Cow
Sons of Frida – Mirinda, Tortuga, 2013, EN VEUX TU ? EN V’LA !
Séquence Impro : Billy – rasoir électrique et cymbale / Elisa – boîte à musique / Krim – Xylophone
Bière – Clint Trum, Armes et Traditions, 2005, Phil Scrotum/La Grande Triple alliance de l’Est
Robert Wyatt – Was A Friend, Shleep, 1997, Hannibal Records
Séquence Vortex : Vendredi 11 janvier – La Salle Gueule – Concert de soutien à la Machine à Coudre #2 – LA FLINGUE + *25* + GÉRIATRIE / Mardi 15 janvier – La Salle Gueule – The Canyon Observer / Revolver Klub
Bellini – Two ears one mouth, Before the day has gone, 2018, Temporary residence records
God is my Copilot – « Sex is for making babies » (« Sex is for making babies », 1994, Les Disques du soleil et de l’acier).
