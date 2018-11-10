Bruits Confus 013

TRACKLIST

Introduction : la Machine à Coudre en péril !

Butthole Surfers – Mark Says Alright, Rembrandt Pussyhorse, 1986, Touch And Go



We insist! – First draft, Self-titled, 2014, Vicious Circle Records

théâtre commercial 1 – spectacle n°1: mauvais rêve, IVG VOL .1 : FUTUR ANTÉRIEUR, FRANCE 1975 / 85, 2008, Poutre Apparente/ Born Bad

Séquence Underground : interview de Roland, fondateur du label Katatak



Jubilé – Texane, Jubilé / Ntwin – On-Mo-No / Old Man ‎(12″), 2009, BoomBoom Rikordz / Katatak

Gentle Veincut – Steel Boots, Poutre / Gentle Veincut, 2016, Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu?, Katatak, Whosbrain Records, Assos’Y’Song, Day Off, Rejuvenation Records, Gabu Records, BoomBoom Rikordz, Amor Komma

La Pince – La Porsche Cayenne Jaune, Mais Sec, 2016, Katatak, BoomBoom Rikordz, Rejuvenation Records

Secret Chiefs 3 – Observance Of The Word-Ship Of Fools (Stone Of Exile), Book M, 2001, Web Of Mimicry

Séquence Improvisation Libre : Odliz – Ukulélé / Billy – melodica, hochet, chaîne / Elisa : guimbarde / Roland : bouteilles et baguettes

Sounds like braille – Framing October, Right out of Left Field, Straight to the Middle of Nowhere, 2004, Contraphonic

Girls Pissing on Girls Pissing – Widdershins, Songs of Sodomy and the Compost of Aethyr, 2017, Muzai Records

Séquence Vortex : Samedi 10 novembre – B°TONG’s, Occupied HEAD et Emerge – La Tache (Ambiant / Noise) / Samedi 24 novembre – Le Singe Blanc, La Machine à Coudre?

The Bad Plus – Wolf Out, Made Possible, 2012, eOne

White Drugs – The Stinger – Harlem – 2007 Kunstwaffe

Mr. Bungle – Desert Search for Techno Allah, Disco Volante, 1995, Warner music

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Odliz Bemer, Roland Katatak

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli