Bruits Confus 012

Tracklist:
- Sloy – « Red » – Labels : A DON’F – PIAS. 1996
- You’ve got Fœtus on your breath – Wash it all off – Wash & Slog – Self Immolation Records
- Séquence Underground: Berlin avant la techno: du post-punk à la chute du mur – Frédéric Cisnal – Ed. le Mot et le Reste
- Chevreuil -Turbofonte – Châteauvallon – 2003
- Killing Joke – Song & Dance – Fire Dances – E.G. Records Ltd. – 1983
- Séquence Impro:
- Krim: voix, ukulele, baguette et grelot
- Sylvain: Korg Monotron (mini-synthé), râpe à fromage, cuillère en bois
- Elisa: voix, boite à musique, xylophone rond; extrait du Livre de ma mère d’Albert Cohen
- Fabio: flûte coulissante, Alix et Magali: shakers et grelots
- Purr – « Bats in the belfry » – Prohibited Records 1997
- Bron y aur – 1- Red Album – 2003
- Jessamine – Secret – Jessamine – Kranky – 1994
- Séquence Vortex
- Radikal Satan – « Se incendian » – Les Potagers natures 2005
- Swans related project:M Gira – Why i ate my wife – Drainland – Alternative Tentacles 1995