Bruits Confus 012

Émission :

Tracklist:

  • Sloy – « Red » – Labels : A DON’F – PIAS. 1996
  • You’ve got Fœtus on your breath – Wash it all off – Wash & Slog – Self Immolation Records
  • Séquence Underground: Berlin avant la techno: du post-punk à la chute du mur – Frédéric Cisnal – Ed. le Mot et le Reste
  • Chevreuil -Turbofonte – Châteauvallon – 2003
  • Killing Joke – Song & Dance – Fire Dances – E.G. Records Ltd. – 1983
  • Séquence Impro:
    • Krim: voix, ukulele, baguette et grelot
    • Sylvain: Korg Monotron (mini-synthé), râpe à fromage, cuillère en bois
    • Elisa: voix, boite à musique, xylophone rond; extrait du Livre de ma mère d’Albert Cohen
    • Fabio: flûte coulissante, Alix et Magali: shakers et grelots
  • Purr – « Bats in the belfry » – Prohibited Records 1997
  • Bron y aur – 1- Red Album – 2003
  • Jessamine – Secret – Jessamine – Kranky – 1994
  • Séquence Vortex
  • Radikal Satan – « Se incendian » – Les Potagers natures 2005
  • Swans related project:M Gira – Why i ate my wife – Drainland – Alternative Tentacles 1995

Aucun article lié