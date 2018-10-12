Bruits Confus 011

TRACKLIST

Chrome Hoof – Crystalline, Crush Depth, 2010, Southern Records

Triclops! – Cassava, Out Of Africa, 2008, Alternative Tentacles

Wiseblood – 0-0 (Where Evil Dwells), Dirtdish, 1987, K.422 (Side-label of Some Bizzare that released work by Swans & Wiseblood, and manufactured/distributed Coil’s Force & Form label)

Les Claypool and The Frog Brigade – Cosmic Highway, Purple Onion, 2002, Prawn Song Records

The Feelies – Original Love, Crazy Rhythms, 1980, Stiff Records

Cuchillo de Fuego – Bouquet (Fuego y Mierda), Triple España, 2014, Existencia

Séquence Improvisation Libre : Billy : Hochet, Peau de tom sans tom (ni Jerry) / Laurent : suspente de lustre, boite de conserve, baguettes japonaises / Sylvain : Mini-mini-synthé, bouteille de bière.



Margaret Catcher – Zouki Zouki, Singularity, 2016, Atypeek Music

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Laurent Coupet, Billy Guidoni, Sylvain « Sylvaröck » Freisburger

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli

En bonus, l’interview complète d’Antoine Arnera, inénarrable et étourdissant clavier de Poil et Piniol!