Bruits Confus 010

TRACKLIST
Viet Cong – Throw It Away, Cassette, 2014, Mexican Summer
La Chasse – Mère Noire, Noir plus Noir que le Noir, 2017, Et Mon Cul c’est du Tofu//Katatak//213 Records//Tremblements Essentiels// Donnez Moi du Feu//Mammouth
Playing Enemy – Monaco, I was Your city, 1995, ?
Sequence Underground : La Rue du Rock : origines, format, équipe, leitmotiv
Père Ubu – Mona, Why I Hate Women, 2006, Smog Veil Records
Projet Milan – Captain Seasick, autoprod 2017
Séquence Improvisation Libre : Odliz : Sac Ikea, bouteilles / Billy : boîte de bonbons, métronome / Sam : bouteilles
Phantomsmasher – Zanzibar, Atomsmasher, Double H noise 2001
Coronado – Au pire, un bien, Au pire un bien, 2016, La Buissone
Séquence Vortex : La Rue du Rock 2018 : Johnny Barrel/Sovox/Section Azzura/Statonells ; Salo/Dareda
Die! Die! Die! – Blinding, Promises, Promises, 2008, Tardus Etch And Sketch Records
Phantomsmasher – Caught in your orbit, Atomsmasher, Double H noise 2001
Part Chimp – Dirty Sun, Thriller, 2009, Rock Action Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Samy Delabre
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli