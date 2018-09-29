Bruits Confus 010

Viet Cong – Throw It Away, Cassette, 2014, Mexican Summer

La Chasse – Mère Noire, Noir plus Noir que le Noir, 2017, Et Mon Cul c’est du Tofu//Katatak//213 Records//Tremblements Essentiels// Donnez Moi du Feu//Mammouth

Playing Enemy – Monaco, I was Your city, 1995, ?

Sequence Underground : La Rue du Rock : origines, format, équipe, leitmotiv

Père Ubu – Mona, Why I Hate Women, 2006, Smog Veil Records

Projet Milan – Captain Seasick,  autoprod 2017

Séquence Improvisation Libre : Odliz : Sac Ikea, bouteilles / Billy : boîte de bonbons, métronome / Sam : bouteilles

Phantomsmasher – Zanzibar, Atomsmasher, Double H noise 2001

Coronado – Au pire, un bien, Au pire un bien, 2016, La Buissone

Séquence Vortex : La Rue du Rock 2018 : Johnny Barrel/Sovox/Section Azzura/Statonells ; Salo/Dareda

Die! Die! Die! – Blinding, Promises, Promises, 2008, Tardus Etch And Sketch Records

Phantomsmasher – Caught in your orbit, Atomsmasher, Double H noise 2001

Part Chimp – Dirty Sun, Thriller, 2009, Rock Action Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Odliz Bemer, Samy Delabre
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli

