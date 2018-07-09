Bruits Confus 008

TRACKLIST

TC Matic – Act Like A Dog, Yé Yé, 1983, EMI

Thinking Fellers Union Local 282 – Father, Admonishing the Bishops, 1993, Label

Møller-Plesset – Marathon, Rather Drunk Than Quantum, 2002, K-Fuel Records

INTERVIEW: Sylvarok Friesburger, documenteur de l’underground

Warhammer 48k – Failed Suicide Attempt #1, Uber Ohm, 2004, Emergency Umbrella Records

Cherubs – Little Candy Hearts, Short Of Popular, 1996, Trance Syndicate Records

Improvisation musique libre: Sylvain: Keyboard, Damien: feuilles volantes, Elisa: voix (mots de Paul Eluard) et grelots, Fabio Cerina: xylophone rond

Mnemotechnic – Breather, Weapons, 2017, ATRDR

Sightings – White Keys, Absolutes, 2002, Load Records

Balcanes – Desorden, Carne Nueva, 2016, Humo

Antioch Arrow – Date With Destiny, Gems Of Masochism, 1995, Amalgamated

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Damien Morel et Sylvarok Friedburger.

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli