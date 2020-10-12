L’OREILLE CASSÉE/SUPERSTITION

PLAY LIST
The NEEDS Slip Inside This House, extrait de Almost Plays The 13 th Floor Elevators, Closer
IDLES Grounds extrait de Ultra mono, Partisan
HINT Sixed, extrait de Rareties Of The Two Centuries, Bruillance
BECCA MANCARI first Time, Captured Tracks
STANLEY BRINKS Without love, extrait de Plastic Kettle, Radbab
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Run Through The Jungle, extrait de Cosmo’s Factory
GUN CLUB Run Through The jungle, extrait de Miami
PRETTY THINGS I Can’t Be Satisfied, extrait de Bare As Done, Bright As blood
NANA ADJOA Cardboard Castle extrait de Big Dreaming Ants, Bloomer Rec
LOU REED Last great American Whale, extrait de New York