Invité de l’Oreille Cassée, BROTHER JUNIOR avec son excellent EP BEGINNER’S LUCK, dont deux titres acoustiques en Live radio.

PLAY LIST WILCOMANIA

ALLAH LAS Prazer Em Te Conhecer (extrait de LAHS, Mexican Summer)

SIOUXIE AND THE BANSHEES Halloween

The RUST Give Youth A Chance

WILCO One And A Hallf Stars (extrait de Ode To Joy, dBpm Rec)

CATE LE BON Company In My Back (extrait de Wilcoreved, Uncut)

BROTHER JUNIOR I Wish (extrait de Beginner’s Luck, Autoprod)

BROTHER JUNIOR I Know How It’s Gonna End (live)

BROTHER JUNIOR Pity (live)

BROTHER JUNIOR Somehow (extrait de Beginner’s Luck, Autoprod)