L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ PROVERBES CHINOIS

Yeah Dora Lou et Claudia dans l’OKC, enjoy !!

PLAY LIST

The MYSTIC BRAVES The Great Unknown (extrait de The Great unknown, Lolipop Rec)

TOY You Make Forget Myself (extrait de Happy In The Hollow, Tough Love Rec)

FACS Sky Larking (extrait de Negative Houses, Trouble In Mind)

NICO These Days

PRIMAL SCREAM Rocks

REIGNING SOUND Watching my Baby (extrait de Abdication For your Love, Merge)

FABULOUS SHEEP In This world (extrait de Fabulous Sheep, Bitter Noise Prod)

TIMBUCK 3 The Future So Bright

TIMBUCK 3 Facts About Cats

SLEAFORD MODS Policy Cream (extrait de Eton Alive, Extreme Eating)