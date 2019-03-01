L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ OKC

Yeah !! Des reformations dans l’OKC, Long Ryders, Specials, les Lemon Twigs en tournée en France, Steve Gunn bientôt, un hommage à Mark Hollis, le leader génial de Talk Talk et des animateurs d’un soir, Maxime et Lucile…

PLAY LIST SALADE RECOMPOSÉE

The LONG RYDERS Gonna Make It Real (extrait de Psychedelic Country Soul, Cherry Red)

STEVE GUNN Chance (extrait de Unseen Between, Matador)

JESSICA PRATT Aeroplane (extrait de Quiet Signs, City Slang)

The LEMON TWIGS Rock Dreams (extrait Go To School, 4AD))

MAC DEMARCO Salad Days (strait de Salad Days, Captured Tracks)

TALK TALK Ascension Day (extrait de Laughing Stock)

MARK HOLLIS Colour Of Spring (extrait Mark Hollis)

The SPECIALS Vote For Me (extrait de Encore, Island)

The SPECIALS The Lunatics (extrait de Encore, Island)