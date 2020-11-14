L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ MALPAIS

l’Oreille kcée en mode confinement, fête la sortie du 4e album des JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT, MALPAIS, le meilleur…
PLAYLIST Sleepy Joe
JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT The Devil’s Working in Her Mind, extrait de Malpais, Watowan Rec
The NEEDS Scarlett And Gold, extrait de Almost Plays The 13 th Floor Elevators, Closer
METZ Draw Us In, extrait de Atlas wending, Sub Pop
VINTAGE CROP Song For The North, extrait de Serve To Serve Again, Upset The Rythmn
BODEGA gyrate, extrait Endless Scroll, WYR
HEN OGGLED Farewel, extrait de Free humans, Domino
ROBERT WYATT Heaps of sheeps, extrait de His Greatest Misses, Domino
KLAUS DINGER sketch n°1, extrait de Japandolf, Gronland Rec
MICHAEL ROTTER Flammende Herzen , extrait de Flammende Herzen, Gronland Rec
JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT Goin’ Up Travail, extrait de Malpais, Watowan Rec