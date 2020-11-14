L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ MALPAIS

l’Oreille kcée en mode confinement, fête la sortie du 4e album des JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT, MALPAIS, le meilleur…

PLAYLIST Sleepy Joe

JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT The Devil’s Working in Her Mind, extrait de Malpais, Watowan Rec

The NEEDS Scarlett And Gold, extrait de Almost Plays The 13 th Floor Elevators, Closer

METZ Draw Us In, extrait de Atlas wending, Sub Pop

VINTAGE CROP Song For The North, extrait de Serve To Serve Again, Upset The Rythmn

BODEGA gyrate, extrait Endless Scroll, WYR

HEN OGGLED Farewel, extrait de Free humans, Domino

ROBERT WYATT Heaps of sheeps, extrait de His Greatest Misses, Domino

KLAUS DINGER sketch n°1, extrait de Japandolf, Gronland Rec

MICHAEL ROTTER Flammende Herzen , extrait de Flammende Herzen, Gronland Rec

JIM YOUNGER’S SPIRIT Goin’ Up Travail, extrait de Malpais, Watowan Rec