L’OREILLE CASSÉE / EMILIE PANDOLFI

Invités de L’OREILLE CASSÉE, Henri et Emilie Pandolfi : le premier pour nous parler de ses activités et notamment du Concert de Daniel BACHMAN Mercredi prochain à l’Eolienne et Emilie pour un Live guitare acoustique aux Instants en Apesanteur proprement Magiques…
GLORIA In The Morning ( album : Excelsius in Stereo, Howling’ Banana)
The CAIRO GANG Real Enough To Believe (Drag city )
MOLLY TURTLE Rain In Snow (Autoprod)
MARCEAU Melodico (Poil)
DANIEL BACHMAN Wine And Peanuts (album : Daniel bachman, Three Lobed)
EMILIE PANDOLFI Espace Temps (Live)
EMILIE PANDOLFI Mediterranean Blues (Live)
EMILIE PANDOLFI Out Of Me (Live)
RAOUL VIGNAL Under The Same Sky (Talitres)
