L’OREILLE CASSÉE / EMILIE PANDOLFI

Invités de L’OREILLE CASSÉE, Henri et Emilie Pandolfi : le premier pour nous parler de ses activités et notamment du Concert de Daniel BACHMAN Mercredi prochain à l’Eolienne et Emilie pour un Live guitare acoustique aux Instants en Apesanteur proprement Magiques…

GLORIA In The Morning ( album : Excelsius in Stereo, Howling’ Banana)

The CAIRO GANG Real Enough To Believe (Drag city )

MOLLY TURTLE Rain In Snow (Autoprod)

MARCEAU Melodico (Poil)

DANIEL BACHMAN Wine And Peanuts (album : Daniel bachman, Three Lobed)

EMILIE PANDOLFI Espace Temps (Live)

EMILIE PANDOLFI Mediterranean Blues (Live)

EMILIE PANDOLFI Out Of Me (Live)

RAOUL VIGNAL Under The Same Sky (Talitres)

2017_04_06_loreille_cassee_emilie_pandolfi-web