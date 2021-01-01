l’OREILLE CASSÉE 2021 épisode 6

Play list « Absurland »

NATHAN ROCHE America Again extrait de Drink Up The Rainforest Sinatra, Gone With The Weed

SQUID Narrator extrait de Bright Green Field, Warp

LES FRANÇOIS PREMIERS Renaissance Man, Single, Poseur Rec

ADRIANNE LENKER Not A Lot just Forever, extrait de Songs, 4 AD

DANNY KROHA Detroit Blues extrait de Detroit Blues, Third Man Rec

CAN She Brings The Rain

KENDRA SMITH She Brings The Rain

JANE WEAVER Heartlow extrait de Rapist Behind the Scene, Fire Rec

MARY BELL Rapists Behind The Scene, extrait de Bellatrix Boadicea, Destructure Rec

JESUS LIZARD Mouth Breather

DA CAPO Help Me, extrait de Paradise, Autruche Rec