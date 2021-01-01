l’OREILLE CASSÉE 2021 épisode 6

Play list « Absurland »
NATHAN ROCHE America Again extrait de Drink Up The Rainforest Sinatra, Gone With The Weed
SQUID Narrator extrait de Bright Green Field, Warp
LES FRANÇOIS PREMIERS Renaissance Man, Single, Poseur Rec
ADRIANNE LENKER Not A Lot just Forever, extrait de Songs, 4 AD
DANNY KROHA Detroit Blues extrait de Detroit Blues, Third Man Rec
CAN She Brings The Rain
KENDRA SMITH She Brings The Rain
JANE WEAVER Heartlow extrait de Rapist Behind the Scene, Fire Rec
MARY BELL Rapists Behind The Scene, extrait de Bellatrix Boadicea, Destructure Rec
JESUS LIZARD Mouth Breather
DA CAPO Help Me, extrait de Paradise, Autruche Rec