PLUG IN actu Album Tino & Marrrtin, Concerts de Stella Pire et The Gabians chez Lam Jan 2023

PLUG IN Rencontre avec le producteur, beatmaker, Dj Marrrtin aka graffeur Martin Dezer (contributeur sonore pour Plugin), il sort avec le rappeur US, TINO le EP “La Pie bavarde“, 7 titres, hip-hop, soul, boombap sur le label rennais STEREOPHONK. A suivre, Serge de York à Le Makeda. Ensuite, l’humour de Stella Pire en rock show interactif. Le rock alternatif du quatuor anglo-marseillais The Gabians. + L’agenda. Bonne écoute !
MUSIQUES : – Serge de York : 1er album “Au nord de nulle part“ : https://baco.lnk.to/AuNordDeNullePart
– The Gabians : https://www.youtube.com/@thegabians7563
– Tino & DJ Marrrtin : https://stereophonk.bandcamp.com/ –
– Stella Pire : https://stellapire.wixsite.com/stellapire?
Diffusion : mercredi 11 à 10h & jeudi 12/01/2023 à 17h/ Radio Grenouille