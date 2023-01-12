PLUG IN actu Album Tino & Marrrtin, Concerts de Stella Pire et The Gabians chez Lam Jan 2023

Émission :

PLUG IN Rencontre avec le producteur, beatmaker, Dj Marrrtin aka graffeur Martin Dezer (contributeur  sonore pour Plugin), il sort avec le rappeur US, TINO le EP “La Pie bavarde“, 7 titres, hip-hop, soul, boombap sur le label rennais STEREOPHONK. A suivre, Serge de York à Le Makeda. Ensuite, l’humour de Stella Pire en rock show interactif.  Le rock alternatif du quatuor anglo-marseillais The Gabians. + L’agenda. Bonne écoute !
MUSIQUES : – Serge de York : 1er album “Au nord de nulle part“ : https://baco.lnk.to/AuNordDeNullePart
– Tino & DJ Marrrtin : https://stereophonk.bandcamp.com/ 
Diffusion : mercredi 11 à 10h & jeudi 12/01/2023 à 17h/ Radio Grenouille

