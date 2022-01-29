PLUG IN : IV, le Nouvel Album de Conger!Conger! & Inscriptions Buzz Booster 2022

PLUG IN : Interview, découverte de IV le Nouvel Album de Conger!Conger!, disponible tout supports, http://congerconger.bandcamp.com & K7 chez Ganache Records https://www.facebook.com/ganacherecords, En live le 29/01/22 chez WA7 /Leda Atomica Musique.
PLUG IN : Interview de Miloud Arab-Tani (L’Affranchi) Coordinateur du Buzz Booster 2022 à propos de la 13e’édition du tremplin national dédié au Hip-hop, Buzz Booster. Inscriptions jusqu’au 31/01/22 : https://buzzbooster.fr/participer/
Diffusion : Mercredi 26/01 à 10h & jeudi 27 janvier 22 à 17h Radio Grenouille.