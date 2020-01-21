HANGTIME SAISON 12 EPISODE 14 : FRESH OUT THE BOX

Emission « Fresh Out The Box » cette semaine, avec de belles nouveautés et vieilles pépites sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime.

FRENCH MONTANA Twisted

DRAKE X FUTURE Life Is Good

YBN CORDAE Thousands Words

KASSA OVERALL Show Me A Prison

STRETCH & BOBBITO The Mexican

MILES DAVIS Hail To The Real Chief

MAKALA Zebulon

STYLES & WELLS (featuring Nipsey Hussle, Rezee and Just Liv) Product Of The Ghetto

JESSIE WARE Mirage (Don’t Stop) Benji B Dub

JOE SMOOTH Get Back To Your Love

ROSALIA A Pale

TRACK OF THE WEEK : GIL SCOTT HERON X MAKAYA MC CRAVEN Where Did The Night Go

Saison 12 Episode 14