HANGTIME SAISON 12 EPISODE 14 : FRESH OUT THE BOX

Emission « Fresh Out The Box » cette semaine, avec de belles nouveautés et vieilles pépites sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime.
- FRENCH MONTANA Twisted
- DRAKE X FUTURE Life Is Good
- YBN CORDAE Thousands Words
- KASSA OVERALL Show Me A Prison
- STRETCH & BOBBITO The Mexican
- MILES DAVIS Hail To The Real Chief
- MAKALA Zebulon
- STYLES & WELLS (featuring Nipsey Hussle, Rezee and Just Liv) Product Of The Ghetto
- JESSIE WARE Mirage (Don’t Stop) Benji B Dub
- JOE SMOOTH Get Back To Your Love
- ROSALIA A Pale
TRACK OF THE WEEK : GIL SCOTT HERON X MAKAYA MC CRAVEN Where Did The Night Go