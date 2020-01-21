HANGTIME SAISON 12 EPISODE 14 : FRESH OUT THE BOX

Émission :

Emission « Fresh Out The Box » cette semaine, avec de belles nouveautés et vieilles pépites sorties toutes droit du coffre fort d’Hangtime.

  • FRENCH MONTANA  Twisted
  • DRAKE X FUTURE  Life Is Good
  • YBN CORDAE  Thousands Words
  • KASSA OVERALL  Show Me A Prison
  • STRETCH & BOBBITO  The Mexican
  • MILES DAVIS  Hail To The Real Chief
  • MAKALA  Zebulon
  • STYLES & WELLS (featuring Nipsey Hussle, Rezee and Just Liv)  Product Of The Ghetto
  • JESSIE WARE  Mirage (Don’t Stop) Benji B Dub
  • JOE SMOOTH  Get Back To Your Love
  • ROSALIA  A Pale

TRACK OF THE WEEK : GIL SCOTT HERON X MAKAYA MC CRAVEN  Where Did The Night Go

Saison 12 Episode 14

