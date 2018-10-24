HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 7 : Special Guest SCRATCH BANDITS CREW

Émission :

Le quatrième opus des SCRATCH BANDITS CREW dénommé « Tangram Series » vient tout juste de sortir sous l’étendard Chinese Man Records. L’occasion de recevoir le dynamique duo dans l’émission cette semaine, quelques jours avant leur venue sur Marseille dans le cadre du Festival Meltin’Art.

PLAYLIST 23/10/2018

  • AUDRI  Fools Gold
  • FKJ & TOM MISCH  Losing My Way
  • FREE NATIONALS (featuring Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)  Beauty & Essex
  • LOU PHELPS  Fun N Games
  • SCRATCH BANDITS  CREW (featuring Gavlyn, Reverie and Blimes Brixton)  Cali To France

Live Interview with Scratch Bandits Crew

  • SCRATCH BANDITS CREW (featuring Feback, Lyda Aguas & Baja Frequencia)  Dicen Que
  • SCRATCH BANDITS CREW  Need
  • BOBBY EARTH  Up From Here
  • ALFA MIST  Exit
  • DEVIN TRACY  For Me

TRACK OF THE WEEK : SAMPHA  Treasure

Saison 11 Episode 7

Articles liés :

  1. Hangtime Saison 3 Episode 2 – Special guests Scratch Bandits Crew
  2. HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 1 : Opening Show
  3. HANGTIME SAISON 6 EPISODE 29 : Special Guest GAVLYN
  4. HANGTIME SAISON 9 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest OTIS STACKS
  5. HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 23 : Special Guest FUTURE BASICS RADIO SHOW