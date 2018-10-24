HANGTIME SAISON 11 EPISODE 7 : Special Guest SCRATCH BANDITS CREW

Le quatrième opus des SCRATCH BANDITS CREW dénommé « Tangram Series » vient tout juste de sortir sous l’étendard Chinese Man Records. L’occasion de recevoir le dynamique duo dans l’émission cette semaine, quelques jours avant leur venue sur Marseille dans le cadre du Festival Meltin’Art.
PLAYLIST 23/10/2018
- AUDRI Fools Gold
- FKJ & TOM MISCH Losing My Way
- FREE NATIONALS (featuring Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra) Beauty & Essex
- LOU PHELPS Fun N Games
- SCRATCH BANDITS CREW (featuring Gavlyn, Reverie and Blimes Brixton) Cali To France
Live Interview with Scratch Bandits Crew
- SCRATCH BANDITS CREW (featuring Feback, Lyda Aguas & Baja Frequencia) Dicen Que
- SCRATCH BANDITS CREW Need
- BOBBY EARTH Up From Here
- ALFA MIST Exit
- DEVIN TRACY For Me
TRACK OF THE WEEK : SAMPHA Treasure