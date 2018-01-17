HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest LLORCA

16 ans après son immense album « New Comer » sorti sur le label F.Com, qui est l’un des disques electro jazz essentiel des années 2000, LLORCA est de retour avec le non moins excellent « The Garden », pépite soul-funk comme on les aime.
LLORCA est cette semaine (et pour la première fois) en direct dans Hangtime.
PLAYLIST 16/01/2018
- ROBOT KOCH & JOHN ROBINSON The Planet Is My Canvas
- JESSE BOYKINS III Earth Girls
- SWING Circle
- LLORCA The Novel Sound
- LLORCA Waitin
Live Interview With LLORCA
- LLORCA All Right (S3A Remix)
- LLORCA Wonderwhy
- GUY ONE Estre
- JAY ROCK (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake) Kings Dead
TRACK OF THE WEEK : BLACK EYED PEAS Street Livin’