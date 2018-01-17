HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest LLORCA

16 ans après son immense album « New Comer » sorti sur le label F.Com, qui est l’un des disques electro jazz essentiel des années 2000, LLORCA est de retour avec le non moins excellent « The Garden », pépite soul-funk comme on les aime.

LLORCA est cette semaine (et pour la première fois) en direct dans Hangtime.

PLAYLIST 16/01/2018

ROBOT KOCH & JOHN ROBINSON The Planet Is My Canvas

JESSE BOYKINS III Earth Girls

SWING Circle

LLORCA The Novel Sound

LLORCA Waitin

Live Interview With LLORCA

LLORCA All Right (S3A Remix)

LLORCA Wonderwhy

GUY ONE Estre

JAY ROCK (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake) Kings Dead

TRACK OF THE WEEK : BLACK EYED PEAS Street Livin’

Saison 10 Episode 16