HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 16 : Special Guest LLORCA

Émission :

16 ans après son immense album « New Comer » sorti sur le label F.Com, qui est l’un des disques electro jazz essentiel des années 2000, LLORCA est de retour avec le non moins excellent « The Garden », pépite soul-funk comme on les aime.

LLORCA est cette semaine (et pour la première fois) en direct dans Hangtime.

PLAYLIST 16/01/2018

  • ROBOT KOCH & JOHN ROBINSON  The Planet Is My Canvas
  • JESSE BOYKINS III  Earth Girls
  • SWING  Circle
  • LLORCA  The Novel Sound
  • LLORCA  Waitin

Live Interview With LLORCA

  • LLORCA  All Right (S3A Remix)
  • LLORCA  Wonderwhy
  • GUY ONE  Estre
  • JAY ROCK (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake)  Kings Dead

TRACK OF THE WEEK : BLACK EYED PEAS  Street Livin’

Saison 10 Episode 16

Articles liés :

  1. Hangtime Saison 3 Episode 22 : Hangtime Awards Preview with Special Guest SLY JOHNSON
  2. HANGTIME SAISON 4 EPISODE 34 : Special Guest THE REAL FAKE MC
  3. Hangtime Saison 3 Episode 28 : Special Guest FOWATILE
  4. HANGTIME SAISON 5 EPISODE 10 : Special Guest PATCHWORKS
  5. HANGTIME SAISON 4 EPISODE 25 : Special Guest DJ SUSPECT